Lasaco Gets New Chairman, Mrs Teju Phillips      

Lasaco Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of Chief (Mrs) Maria Olateju Phillips (Née Fernandez) as the Chairman, Board of Directors with immediate effect. Mrs Teju Phillips takes over from Mrs Aderinola Disu, who resigned from the Board, having completed her term as Chairman.

Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips, a successful Chartered Accountant who holds an ACCA from England and Wales, has professional training in Executive Development Programmes in Harvard (USA), Columbia and Wharton Business Schools and has attended various Management Training Courses both locally and internationally. Her Articleship as an Accountant was in the globally renowned firm of Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot and Co. (Firm of Accountants – Ani, Ogunde & Co. KPMG).

She was a Director in Keystone Bank; former Director, Lagos State Lottery Board; Honourable Commissioner For Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations in Lagos State; she was also the Managing Director of Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited); Managing Director, Maridot Ventures Limited. She is a renowned Management/Financial Consultant to many companies and was at a time, the Divisional Commercial Manager of Kingsway Stores, a division of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria Plc.

Her other appointments include but not limited to the following: Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria; Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee; Member of 100 Eminent Persons Group set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ‘Nigeria 2010 World Cup Bid’; Board Member, State Primary Education Board, Ogun State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee FIFA 1999, Junior World Cup Championship held in Lagos; Chairman, Accommodation Committee of IMO ’98 Federal Annual Sports Festival, held in Imo State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee, 1st African Women Championships, Ogun State.

In recognition of her commitment to excellence, diligence, hardwork and the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria, she held, among other things, the following appointments: Member, 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (Fund Raising Committee) for Gen. Muhammadu Buhari; Deputy Coordinator, 2011 RETCO (Remi Tinubu Campaign Organization); Chairman, 2007 Campaign Fund Raising Committee & Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee For His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Governor of Lagos State; Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee For Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 & 2003.

Commenting, a highly delighted Mrs. Disu, who thanked God for the grace of taking the company to an enviable position, was happy at the choice of Mrs. Phillips as her successor, saying the new chairman “has a distinguished track record as a successful Chartered Accountant, and I am sure she is the right person to chair the Board going forward.”

The Managing Director of Lasaco Assurance Plc, Mr Segun Balogun, has expressed confidence in the ability of the new chairman to take the company forward, saying “The Board of Directors is confident that Mrs Teju Phillips, with her proven track record of accomplishments, will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience to the position.”

Also speaking on her appointment, the Deputy Managing Director, (Corporate Services) Mr Rilwan Oshinusi said, “Mrs Phillips’ professional track record of excellence in both the public and private sector and a strong commitment to corporate governance principles, make her a natural fit for the role. She brings on Board, her integrity, the wealth of experience, and good leadership style that have made her one of the most respected business leaders in Nigeria today. We are delighted to have her as our new Chairman.”

Conveying the Board’s acceptance of Mrs Disu’s retirement from the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc, the Company Secretary, Mrs. Gertrude Olutekunbi appreciated the former chairman for her leadership and innovativeness “The Board would like to express its appreciation to the outgoing Chairman for her commitment, leadership and extensive contributions to the success of the Company since her appointment. The Board wishes her the very best in all her future endeavours.”