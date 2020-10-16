Okocha, Kanu, Chukwu, Amockachi, Ajunwa, Odegbami, Okonkwo , Are , Oyedeji make 60 sports icons  list

Friday, October 16, 2020 7:25 pm


Icons: LR :Mary Onyali, Daniel Amokachi, Chika Chukwumerije, Olumide Oyedeji, Ernest Okonkwo’s daughter Mrs Chito Okeke, Chioma Ajunwa and Garba Lawal during the Unveiling of the 60 sports icons at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

Members of the  Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the  list of the 60 sports icons that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s  most oustanding sports icons  of the last sixty years.
The event  which took place at the Velodrome  of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja Friday, October 16th will hace  the pictures  of the stars on display for 60 days.
According to the  votes  cast to pick the oustanding  stars through  various  platforms, Mercurial  Super Eagles  players like Nwankwo  Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel  Amunike of the famed  1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum  of Nigerians.
Also selected are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s  maiden Nations Cup  on home soil with Team captain  Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami  listed individually. Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.
The Golden Eagles of 1985 that paraded the likes of Captain Nduka Ugbade, Victor  Igbinoba and coached by  Sebastian Brodricks – Imasuen were also recognised .  Nigerian  first Olympics  medallist Nojeem Maiyegun,  first individual  Gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa,  Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games  Medalists Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger,  Chidi Imoh,   female Wrestler Odunayo  Adekuruoye also made the list.
Legendary  footballer Teslim Thunder Balogun,  Ace  radio commentators Mazi Ernest Okonkwo, Dr Larry Izamoje, Sports Philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Moshood  Abiola, Chief Adebutu Kesington  among others also made the icons list.
*Notable personalities that graced the memorable event include :*
1. Engr. Abubakar Aliyu FNSE – Hon. Minister of State Federal Ministry of Works and Housing
2. Otunba Niyi Adebayo(CON) – Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.
3. Dr. Senator Adeleke –  Hon. Minister of State for Health.
4. Dr. (Mrs.) Ahmed S. Zainab – Hon. Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning.
5. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola(FMI) –  Minister Interior.
6. Sharon Ikpeazor – Minister of State for Environment.
*Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons*
1. Chioma Ajunwa
2. Mary Onyali
3. Jighere Wellington
4. Odion Aikhoje
5. Duncan Dokiware
6. Austin Okocha
7. Kanu Nwankwo
8. Feyisetan Are
9. Blessing Okagbare
10. Garba Lawal
11. Lucy Ejike
12. Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet
13. Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet
14. Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics
15. Emmanuel Amunike
16. Chika Chukwumeriji
17. Davidson Ezinwa
18. Odunayo Adekuoroye
19. Modupe Oshikoya
20. Peter Konyegwachie
21. Olusoji Fasuba
22. Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS
23. Hogan Bassey
24. Dick Tiger
25. Samuel Peters
26. Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
27. Funke Oshonaike
28. Segun Odegbami
29. D’Tigress
30. Segun Toriola
31. Roland Ezuruike
32. Mayegun Nojeem
33. SAM IGUN
34. Israel Adesanya
35. Super Eagles 1994
36. Olumide Oyedeji
37. Blessing Oborududu
38. Tompraba Grikpa
39. Chidi Imoh
40. Christian Chukwu
41. Ajibola Adeoye
42. Stephen Keshi
43. Atanda Musa
44. Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980
45. Daniel Amokachi
46. Rashidi Yekini
47. Teslim Thunder Balogun
48. Perpetual Nkwocha
49. Super Falcons
50. Power Mike
51. Flora Ugwunwa
52. Lauretta Onye
53. Sam Okwaraji
54. Nduka Odizor
55. David Izonrite
56. Chief MKO Abiola
57. Dr. Larry Izamoje
58. Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo
59. Alh. Aliko Dangote
60. Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu
