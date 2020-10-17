Abayomi Shogunle, Dolapo Badmos not sacked, says Police Commission

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has described a viral rumour that it has approved the sack of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmos as false.

The names of the two popular prominent police top shot were included in purported list of dismissed 37 former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS officials purportedly dismissed from the police which circulated on the social media on Saturday morning.

Badmos, a former Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, and Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Complaint Unit.

However, spokesperson for PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, debunked the report, saying it could not be true as the commission had not met.

“The Commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The Commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met,” he said.

Also, a top police chief told PM NEWS that the news of Badmos’ purported dismissal was fake as she was never a SARS officer.

The top police chief said the report should be disregarded and discarded