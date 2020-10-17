Fayemi Upgrades 42 -Year Old College of Education to University

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Friday signed into law the bill backing the upgrading of the College of Education Ikere- Ekiti to the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti as part of activities making the second anniversary of his administration.

Dr Fayemi signed the bill into law at the Executive Council Chamber, Ado-Ekiti, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Wife of Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye, Deputy Speaker, Hon Hakeem Jamiu, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the executive councils and representatives of Ikere community and the College; Chairman Governing council of the Colege, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, the provost Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa.

The College of Education Ikere- Ekiti (formerly Ondo State College of Education) was established by an Edict on December 5, 1977.

The Governor explained that the signing into law of the legislation that backs the upgrading of the College to University was in realization of his administration commitment to promote knowledge economy in the State, assuring that his administration would continue to demonstrate commitment to the promotion of knowledge in the State.

Commending the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for passing the bill that enhance the fulfilment of his administration’s drive to improve the lives of the people, Dr Fayemi noted that the stress of passing bill to law could be tedious and demanding.

According to him, the bill, which was passed independently by Members of the House of Assembly as part of their constitutional responsibilities was done in the best interest of the people of the State.

Dr Fayemi who noted that the three arms of Government are designed to complement one another for peace and good governance, promised that his administration would continue to promote harmonious working relationship with the legislators towards maintaining their institutional autonomy.

He said; “Mr speaker has already enumerated several bills that have been passed into law by the State Assembly but the one that assent is being given to today is the one that underscores the importance we attached to knowledge economy.

“I have no doubt that the new legislation I am about to sign will enhance our restoration agenda and make favourable impart in the lives of our people. The three arms of government as we all know are to complement one another for good governance, peace and harmony.

“I am glad that our lawmakers are living up to their constitutional responsibilities of legislation, representation, appropriation and oversight which they must continue to carry out with the larger interest of Ekiti people at the back of their mind.

“The effectiveness and efficiency of our lawmakers is also worthy of commendation. What they have done since they assumed office could only be possible where there is peace and harmony among rank and file of the Assembly. This has further underscored the dedication and commitment to serving Ekiti people. This legislation we have signed into law is not just to the glory of Ikere Ekiti but the glory of Ekiti State in general and the benefit of humanity. “

Earlier, the Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye disclosed that the bill was one of the 32 bills passed by the sixth Assembly and signed into law by the Governor.

The Speaker explained that the passage of the bill was in response to the long agitation of the Ikere people and to promote and sustain the legacy of knowledge economy which is one of the cardinal programmes of the Fayemi-led administration.

He said.” We are presenting the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti law for your assent. This is a salutary initiative of your administration.”

The provost, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa and the Chairman Governing Council of the College, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo said the event marked the realization of the long expectation of the college. They expressed readiness of the college to start on fresh note, assuring that both the human and infrastructural resources needed for the smooth running of the institution were on ground.