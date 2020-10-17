Lagos, Oyo lead as Nigeria records 212 new COVID-19 cases

Saturday, October 17, 2020 8:34 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 212 new cases of Coronavirus(COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that a total of eight states have recorded 212 infections in the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the agency, the 212 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 61,194.

It stated that there were 110 COVID-19 patients discharged across the country in the last 24 bringing total number of successfully treated cases to 52,304.

The NCDC said that the nation sadly recorded three new related COVID-19 deaths with the total national death toll from the infection put at 1,119.

According to it, the eight states with new infection are Lagos-85; Oyo-72; FCT-21; Ogun and Plateau-11 each; Katsina-6; Kaduna-5 and Osun.

The public health agency said that till date, 61194 cases have been confirmed, 52304 cases have been discharged and 1119 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency reminded all travelers into Nigeria to take  a COVID-19 , Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),test at an accredited lab within 5 days prior to departure.

“Complete registration on nitp.ncdc.gov.ng within 3 days prior to boarding.

“A step-by-step guide on international travel to Nigeria:

youtu.be/tOM68QCA5sk ,” it advised.

