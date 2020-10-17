Land dispute: 9 persons killed in Delta community, Buhari, Okowa urged to intervene

Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:31 pm


Governor Okowa of Delta State

Dr Ogaga Ifowodo, a legal practitioner has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta to intervene over the murder of nine residents in Oleh community in the State.

Ifedowa made the call in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that on Oct. 16, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta was thrown into mourning by the news of the murder of nine of its inhabitants.

He said the dastardly act might not be unconnected with a disputed land with a neighbouring town which shared border with Oleh.

He said the drums of war between two main towns of Oleh and Ozoro in Delta were mounting, urging Buhari and Okowa to prevent needless bloodletting.

Ifedowa said delay could cause a reprisal attack leading to destruction of lives and property as well as social unrest.

“As the world is currently reeling from the global coronavirus pandemic, we cannot afford to add to our troubles here at home by inaction.

“For some years now, there has been a dispute over the ownership of lands between the two neighbouring communities.

“The Delta government is very much aware of the dispute and had set up a conflict resolution committee.

“If nothing is done to assuage wounded feelings and cool down inflamed passions, there can be a reprisal attack by aggrieved party,’’ he said.

He called on Buhari and Okowa to take immediate step to prevent crisis between the two communities by arresting and prosecuting the murderers and their abettors.

The legal practitioner said the culprits must face the full wrath of the law for complete disregard for human life.

