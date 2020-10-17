Nigeria stock market records N164bn growth

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.815 trillion rose by N164 billion or 1.11 per cent to close at N14.979 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 315.41 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 28,659.45, from 28,344.04 on Thursday.

Total led the gainers’ table growing by N10.20 to close at N112.20 per share.

Presco followed with N5.40 to close at N65.90, while Zenith Bank garnered N1.55 to close at N21.55 per share.

NASCO gained 90k to close at N13, while Guaranty Trust Bank added 85k to close at N30.35 per share.

On the other hand, Eterna topped the losers’ chart, dropping 39k to close at N4.90 per share.

Cutix trailed with 18k to close at N1.62, e Transact also dipped 18k to close at N1.73 per share.

Fidson Healthcare was down by 6k to close at N3.50, Red Star Express lost 5k to close at N3.25 per share.

In the same vein, the volume of shares traded rose by 42.52 per cent with an exchange of 489.11 million shares valued at N4.72 billion in 5,652 deals.

This was in contrast 343.19 million shares worth N5.04 billion transacted in 4,048 deals on Thursday.

United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, trading 100.23 million shares valued at N696.29 million.

Zenith Bank came second with an account of 73.93 million shares worth N1.56 billion, while FBN Holdings sold 54.22 million shares valued at N344.04 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 34.57 million shares worth N70.88 million, Access Bank exchanged 29.25 million shares valued at N229.97 million.