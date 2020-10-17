Relief! Fed Govt to Reopen Eko, Marine Bridges on Monday

Relief! Fed Govt to Reopen Eko, Marine Bridges on Monday

Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:23 pm


File: Fashola,SAN(left), Engr.  Popoola (2nd left), Project Manager of Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, Engr. Ghassan Kaadi (2nd right) and Chairman of the Company, Engr. Riad Abou Habib during the inspection of the Ongoing Emergency Repairs of Eko Bridge (Phase I) in Lagos State on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

 

  • Minister thanks Lagosians for their patience, understanding, cooperation  
  • First Phase completed while work commences immediately on the Second Phase

After concluding urgently needed repair works on Eko and Marine Bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The approval for the reopening of the completed First Phase of the repairs on the Bridges by midnight on Sunday 18th of October, which was given by the Minister on Friday was sequel to the report by the Contractor handling the projects, Messrs. Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the First Phase had been completed 100 percent.

In his directives for the reopening of the Bridges, Fashola thanked Lagosians for their patience, understanding and cooperation while sections of the Bridges were closed also directed that members of the public should be informed of any restrictions to traffic while work is ongoing on the Second Phase of the project.

The Minister added that while the completed section of the Eko Bridge (Lagos Island Bound) should be reopened to traffic, work should commence immediately on the Alaka Bound side of the project.

Explaining further on the next phase of repair works on the Bridges, the Director Highways (Bridges & Designs) in the Ministry, Engr. Emmanuel Adeoye, said work was taking off without the need for either partial or complete closure of the Bridges, adding, however , that the public would be informed adequately should such a step become necessary.

The 1,350 metre Eko Bridge, built in phases between 1965 and 1975, links the Lagos Island to the Mainland. It was closed to traffic in March this year in order to replace faulty joints and bearings. But, as a result of COVID-19 lockdown, actual repair works commenced in the first week of June.

Work commenced in May on the first of the three phases in which repair works on the Marine Bridge was divided. The repairs on the Bridge, which is part of a network of complex bridges with several loops taking traffic in and out of the Apapa area of Lagos, included jacketing and skin repairs of the piers, lifting the bridge section deck in order to change the electrometric bearing, milling and placing a new wearing course of asphalt among others.

The repair works on the Eko and Marine Bridges is part of the ongoing Federal Government’s Bridge Maintenance Programme which involves the repairs and rehabilitation of over 37 bridges nationwide with a substantial number already completed while others are at different stages of completion.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Land dispute: 9 persons killed in Delta community, Buhari, Okowa urged to intervene
    2 hours ago

    Abayomi Shogunle, Dolapo Badmos not sacked, says Police Commission
    6 hours ago

    Fayemi Upgrades 42 -Year Old College of Education to University
    7 hours ago

    We need to learn from these ‘lazy youth’
    7 hours ago

    #EndSARS: How a woman’s campaign led to sack of top gov’t official
    9 hours ago

    Professor Soyinka Writes a New Novel at 86
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria stock market records N164bn growth
    9 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Buhari will solve problem of police brutality, says Dabiri-Erewa