Fallout of #EndSARS protest: Hoodlums attack, loot Osogbo City Mall

Sunday, October 18, 2020 12:04 am


Suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked Osogbo City Mall, vandalised shops and stole electronic gadgets, phones and laptops.

Eye witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the hoodlums stormed the mall on motorcycles at about 7pm, forcing security guards and shops owners to run for safety.

The attack came on the day the state governor’s convoy was allegedly attacked by #EndSARS protesters, leaving two people reportedly dead.

One of the eye witnesses, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the fierce approach of the hoodlums sent everyone in the mall running for safety.

He said that the hoodlums came in large numbers and had a free day, as no policeman or any other security personnel intervened to save the situation.

“They rode on over 20 motorcycles with about three passengers each on the bikes, and they came with dangerous weapons.

“The private security guards at the mall had to run for safety, because they don’t carry arms.

“The hoodlums destroyed the glass doors of the electronics stores within the mall and carted away phones, laptops and other items,” the witness said.

There were also reports of arson at a public facility in Osogbo, allegedly carried out by the hoodlums.

The Police spokesperson in the state, SP Opalola Yemisi, confirmed the incident and said that efforts were on to bring the situation under control and arrest the perpetrators.

