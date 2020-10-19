Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.63m

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.63m

Monday, October 19, 2020 7:21 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,636,748 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 39,559 as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Africa CDC, the number of people that have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,347,199.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

According to the Africa CDC, the Northern Africa region is the second most affected African region. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    #EndSARS: Facts on Anthony Onome who died from stab wounds during protest in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    NYCN loses Certificate of Registration
    2 hours ago

    COVID: NCDC announces 2  deaths, 133 new infections
    2 hours ago

    China builds over 600,000 5G network base stations
    12 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Defence Minister warns protesters on national security
    12 hours ago

    #EndSARS protest: 4 crushed to death, others injured in Edo
    13 hours ago

    Police New Tactical Team Commences Training Monday 19 Oct
    14 hours ago

    #ENDSARs: Kill protesters, face International Criminal Court, ASCAB cautions Buratai