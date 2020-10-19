China builds over 600,000 5G network base stations

China builds over 600,000 5G network base stations

Monday, October 19, 2020 7:15 am


5G

China is stepping up the construction of its 5G network, and has now built over 600,000 5G base stations, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

With the rapid increase in 5G users, the number of connected devices on the network has exceeded 150 million, data from the ministry showed.

“In the next three years, China will be at the introduction stage of 5G development, so it is necessary to make proactive moves in construction,” said Wen Ku, an official with the MIIT.

The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the implementation of digital applications, aided by the development of 5G.

These include various digital products, services and solutions.

As the number of 5G users continues to increase, innovative services related to 5G will grow substantially, according to Liu Duo, head of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    #EndSARS: Facts on Anthony Onome who died from stab wounds during protest in Abuja
    1 hour ago

    NYCN loses Certificate of Registration
    2 hours ago

    COVID: NCDC announces 2  deaths, 133 new infections
    2 hours ago

    Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.63m
    12 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Defence Minister warns protesters on national security
    12 hours ago

    #EndSARS protest: 4 crushed to death, others injured in Edo
    13 hours ago

    Police New Tactical Team Commences Training Monday 19 Oct
    14 hours ago

    #ENDSARs: Kill protesters, face International Criminal Court, ASCAB cautions Buratai