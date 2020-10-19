EndSARS: Fed Govt Releases a List of 25 Opportunities for Nigerian Youth

These are not the best of times for Nigeria as the #EndSARS protests have seized the nation by the jugular for two weeks now. Thus, the Muhammadu Buari government has been making efforts to pacify the youth.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, today, therefore, tweeted (via @NigeriaGov) 25 opportunities that it had provided for young Nigerians. These are in the areas of training, employment and entrepreneurship.

As the #EndSARS protests dovetail into other areas of demands, Federal Government tweeted: “Have you applied for any yet?”

See then list below: