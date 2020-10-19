#EndSARS: Hoodlums burn 2 two police stations, vandalise AIT office in Benin

#EndSARS: Hoodlums burn 2 two police stations, vandalise AIT office in Benin

Monday, October 19, 2020 3:04 pm


By Jethro Ibileke
Two police stations have been burnt down by #EndSARS protesters in Benin, Edo state capital.
The affected stations are the Ugbekun and Odogbo police divisions.
Attempt to also burn down the Oba Market police station by the hoodlums was however resisted by operatives if the division.
The state police command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on phone for reaction.
Meanwhile, angry protesters have vented their anger on the Benin office of Darr Comunication Limited, operators of Africa Independent Television and Ray Power radio.
According to one of the members of staff of the station who craved anonymity, the hoodlums who came in their number, vandalized several vehicles in the premise.
The source wondered if the attack was because the station reported the attack on the police stations that were burnt down.
“I don’t know what could have warrant their action. We are not police, we are not government, we are only a private outfit doing our job,” he said.
The Head of Station of AIT, Bisi Akpaida could not be reached on her mobile phones for a reaction.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    #EndSARS Protesters Lock Down Lagos, Release Prisoners in Edo
    4 hours ago

    #EndSARS violence: Edo imposes 24-hour curfew
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria of the 21st Century is not a Cattle Grazing Field
    5 hours ago

    Message to the Nigerian Youth
    5 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Fed Govt Releases a List of 25 Opportunities for Nigerian Youth
    8 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Facts on Anthony Onome who died from stab wounds during protest in Abuja
    9 hours ago

    NYCN loses Certificate of Registration
    9 hours ago

    COVID: NCDC announces 2  deaths, 133 new infections