EndSARS Protesters Lock Down Lagos, Release Prisoners in Edo

The #EndSARS protests are already degenerating into anarchy.

In Edo, the protesters stormed the correctional centre (prison), called White House and released prisoners

In Lagos, the protesters have blocked the road to the State Government Secretariat, Alausa, where the office of the Governor is situated.

Worse still, the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway has been blocked; the road leading to the local and international airport are also sealed off. Not left out is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On Sunday, the protesters barbecued a big cow to feed the crowd.