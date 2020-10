EndSARS violence: Edo imposes 24-hour curfew

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state, till further notice.

Notice of the curfew was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie.

The curfew is however to take effect from 4pm of Monday, October 19, 2020.

According to Ogie, the “decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law,” the statement said.