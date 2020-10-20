24 youth focused programs in existence – Minster

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 9:35 pm


Nigerian youths and Mr. Sunday Dare

Youth and  Sports Development Minister, Mr Sunday Dare,  has  re -affirmed  the commitment  of the Federal Government  to the development  of the youth through  the implementation  of various empowerment  programs.

Speaking in  Abuja, Mr. Dare said: “The Government of  President  Mohammadu Buhari is a youth friendly one that has initiated about 24  youth based programs  in the  last  five plus years . These youth programs  are top agenda for the Government. There programs are domiciled in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. What these protests have shown is that government needs to do more of such programs  to address the needs  of the Youth  and increase the size of youth beneficiaries”.

These initiatives are scattered  in various  segments like digital training, Young smart farmer, N-power, entrepreneurship, various skills acquisition programs and a couple of others.

Recently, the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, NYIF was launched and the application process has recently commenced. The NYIF was established in July 2020. Over 420k youth have applied within a week of opening the application portal. “We hope through this fund we can support youth Enterprenuers with needed financial capital so that they can become wealth creators”.

The Minister also spoke about the public works program targeted at 1,000 youth per each of the 774 local government areas across the country.

President Buhari has signed on to every youth focused program put before him.  The implementation of these programs are ongoing and our youth need to apply themselves to these opportunities.

This government is being guided by the National Youth Policy with 13 thematic areas.

The goal is to continually  empower  our  youth to make them self employed. No nation develops without a strategic  plan for youth development.  This government  has done alot to develop the youth and will do more.

Some of the  programmes include; 75 Billion  Nigerian Youth  Investment  Fund, farmer money,  Trader  Money, Dy.ng, Construction  and  Rehabilitation  of National  Youth Centres, Mobile  Device Scheme, Graduate Intership scheme, Youth Entrepreneurs  support Programme, National  Young Farmers Scheme, Entrepreneurship  Training   Programme, DEEL, Public Works  Scheme, Increase in NYSC Allowance, N- Power, N- Tech, N- Agro among others.

