EndSARS: IGP Orders Deployment of Anti-Riot Cops, Lagos Command blows hot

Charges Officers To Protect Lives And Defend Critical Infrastructure

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force (PMF) – to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country. The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide. The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, in the wake of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Police Command said all security agencies “have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.”

And the statement from the Police High Command indicated that, the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands. The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.

The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities. Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.

On the Lagos matter, below is the press Statement by the state Police Command:

“Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4pm of today 20th October 2020, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State. This is contained in a statement signed by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command.

In light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police State today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

Its crystal clear that the Endsars protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

While the command is resolute in the sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality.

Thank you.

SIGNED,

SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State Command,

Ikeja Lagos

20TH OCTOBER 2020.”