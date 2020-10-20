EndSARS latest: Buhari should address Nigerians, Senate says, as FG meets US, UK diplomats

It was Senator Biodun Olujimi who raised a point of order, “#EndSARS: The need for a comprehensive reform” which made the upper legislative chamber to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation urgently. This is in light of the #EndSARS protests going on which have now been hijacked by hoodlums, who have burnt police stations, invaded a correctional centre in Benin and set inmates free.

Apart from also urging Buhari to urgently set up a judicial panel of enquiry “made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution,” the Senate directed the Police “to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent criminals from taking over to cause mayhem.”

Above all, the Senate appealed to the Nigerian youth to stop their protests so that their grievances will be addressed.

Still on the #EndSARS, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, at present, holding meeting with the members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja: envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and others.