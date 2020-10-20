EndSARS/video: Gun shots ring out at Lekki Toll Gate, agitators scamper for safety

When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lagos because of the #EndSARS protests that have dovetailed into violence, not a few Nigerians waved the step off as nonsense. They believed that people would not obey.

Exactly that! Protesters laid a siege to Lekki Toll Gate, thus making law enforcement agents (cops and soldiers) to fire shots at them. In the process, eye witnesses said two protesters were hit!

The protesters scattered into different directions.

Before the melee, there were media reports that some engineers disconnected the CCTV cameras at the gate, perhaps to obliterate any record of trigger-happy cop or soldier.