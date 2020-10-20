#EndSARS/video: Gun shots ring out at Lekki Toll Gate, agitators scamper for safety

#EndSARS/video: Gun shots ring out at Lekki Toll Gate, agitators scamper for safety

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8:55 pm


Gunshots at Lekki Toll Gate

When Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lagos because of the #EndSARS protests that have dovetailed into violence, not a few Nigerians waved the step off as nonsense. They believed that people would not obey.

Exactly that! Protesters laid a siege to Lekki Toll Gate, thus making law enforcement agents (cops and soldiers) to fire shots at them. In the process, eye witnesses said two protesters were hit!

-Watch the video here

The  protesters scattered into different directions.

Before the melee, there were media reports that some engineers disconnected the CCTV cameras at the gate, perhaps to obliterate any record of trigger-happy cop or soldier.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    #EndSARS: IGP Orders Deployment of Anti-Riot Cops, Lagos Command blows hot
    4 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Edo govt asks security operatives to enforce curfew as protests continue
    5 hours ago

    Open Letter: #EndSARS, Golden Opportunity for Mr. President
    5 hours ago

    #EndSARS latest: Buhari should address Nigerians, Senate says, as FG meets US, UK diplomats
    9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew on lagos, as suspected hoodlums burn police station
    10 hours ago

    Ecobank Digital Series: Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Akinwuntan, Others Offer Solutions To Attract High Diaspora Remittance  
    10 hours ago

    Arewa is Dead, Long Live Nigeria
    11 hours ago

    #EndSARS protests: Lagos Govt warns those behind violence