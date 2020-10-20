Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew on lagos, as suspected hoodlums burn police station

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a s4-hour curfew on Lagos State. This came as a result of hoodlums highjackin what hitherto had been a pieceful #EndSARS protest. Today, suspected hoodlums burnt down the Apapa Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State. That was around 09.45 am, according to an eyewitness.

On the curfew, Sanwo-Olu said:

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

And on the burning of the police station, Ayo Micheal, the spokesman of of the Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Area, Ayo Micheal said, “Yes, the station has been attacked.

“The burnt Station is in Apapa Iganmu but serviced both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.” He confirmed that two persons died.

.