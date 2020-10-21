Attempt to burn Ago-Okota Police station foiled 

By Akin Kuponiyi

Attempt to set ablaze Ago-Okota Police station in Isolo Local Government development area was yesterday not only resisted by the combined forces of the Nigerian Police and the Oduduwa Peoples Congress OPC, but foiled.

There were shootings throughout the night. The hoodlums who were hundreds in numbers were determined to burn down the station,after two stations within the area ILASA and CELE were burnt down. As of the time of this report, the area is tense. Roads leading in and out of the station area has been condoned off, and the station is guarded by armed cops both in uniform and mufti.