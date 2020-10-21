Attempt to burn Ago-Okota Police station foiled 

Attempt to burn Ago-Okota Police station foiled 

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 10:54 am


File: Nigerian Police personel

By Akin Kuponiyi

Attempt to set ablaze Ago-Okota Police station in Isolo Local Government development area was yesterday not only resisted by the combined forces of the Nigerian Police and the Oduduwa Peoples Congress OPC, but foiled.

       There were shootings throughout the night. The hoodlums who were hundreds in numbers were determined to burn down the station,after two stations within the area ILASA and CELE were burnt down. As of the time of this report, the area is tense. Roads leading in and out of the station  area has been condoned off, and the station is guarded by armed cops both in uniform and mufti.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    #EndSARS: DSS denies link with hoodlums attacking protesters
    13 mins ago

    #EndSARS: Hoodlums set fire on TVC office, Oyingbo Bus Terminus, BRT buses
    1 hour ago

    The Morning I was Afraid to Wake Up
    1 hour ago

    #EndSARS: Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton advise Buhari, let the shootings cease
    3 hours ago

    Rashford strikes late as Manchester United sink PSG again
    3 hours ago

    #EndSARS: UN reiterates call for ‘maximum restraint’ by security agents
    3 hours ago

    FG to set up 5-man committee on complaints on IPPIS by unions
    3 hours ago

    Sweet 16 for Messi as FC Barcelona thump Ferencvaros