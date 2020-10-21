EndSARS: DSS denies link with hoodlums attacking protesters

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS, has described the news making the round that its personnel are aiding people in support of retaining the now banned Police Anti-robbery squad, otherwise know as pro-SARS supporters and thugs to attack those advocating for the abolition of the special police unit, popularly known as #ENDSARS protesters as false.

The secret police obviously issued the statement signed by Peter Afunaya, its spokesperson, in response to a viral video showing a man in a Prado SUV dropping people believed to be hoodlums at a place where EndSARS protesters gathered at Wuse 2 in Abuja on Tuesday.

Some commentators on the social media had said the man who was dressed in black suit was either a DSS operative or one of the officials of the Service attached to a VIP.

But the DSS said so far, none of its personnel has been identified to be involved in such acts.

The Service also said it is not right to conclude that any person seen in a SUV, dressed in suit in a place where there is a crisis is its official.

It said, “It begs the question to conclude that SUVs and persons dressed in suits and sighted in conflict environments are of the DSS. Fact is that no staff of the DSS will engage in acts as the ones being peddled by these rumour mongers and hate speakers.

“The Service is a responsible professional Organization and will endeavor to remain so at all times. It, therefore, wishes to state that the allegations leveled against it are not true and can only be taken as false narratives designed to cast it in bad image as well as inflame the protests.

“ Consequently, the public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from sections of the social and mainstream media, subversive groups and interests.

The Service uses this opportunity to call on citizens to eschew bitterness, remain law abiding and cooperate with security agencies and indeed, the Government for lasting peace and public safety.