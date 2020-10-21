#EndSARS: Hoodlums set fire on TVC office, Oyingbo Bus Terminus, BRT buses

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 11:28 am


BRT buses on fire

Hoodlums that have infiltrated the ranks of  #EndSARS protesters have burnt down Oyinbgo Bus Terminus and the TVC station, owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor and APC leader.

A top official at the stattion who spoke to TheNEWS just now confirmed it, expressing apprehension that the studio might be razed too. “As I am talking to you now, the arsonists are still there,” said he.

The protests turned violent when Brigadier Francis Omata’s soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza.

 

There are also reports that the Oba of Lagos palace City Hall are on fire.

