#EndSARS: Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton advise Buhari, let the shootings cease

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 10:19 am


Joe Biden ( Photo Credit: ABC)

Hillary Clinton

Mr. Joe Biden, the United States Democratic Presidential candidate and Hillary Clinton, a former Democratic flag bearer, have advised President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to stop the crackdown on #EndSARS protester.

The shootings that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday 20 October, 2020, make the calls more poignant.

In the words of Biden: “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”

Also, Mrs  Clinton, on Twitter, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security forces to “stop shooting #EndSARS protester.”

 

