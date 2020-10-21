EndSARS: Rampage, as hoodlums set The Nation Newspaper ablaze

By Nehru Odeh

Hours after parts of Television Continental was set ablaze today in Lagos, hoodlums have set the head office of the Nation Newspaper on fire.

As the hoodlums attacked the media house, many staff scampered for safety, while a few were trapped inside the premises.

The Nation Newspaper, which is located at Fatai Atere Way, Mushin, Lagos is, like, Television Continental, linked to the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There seems to be a backlash against the political leader, who the angry mob believe was in the know of the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate yesterday, when soldiers opened fire at unarmed protesters, killing many of them and injuring several others.

But the former governor in an interview with Channels Television, has denied having a hand in the carnage. “I will never be part of carnage. I will never be part of that,” he said.

He also condemned the action carried out by the military, saying, “Why would they use live bullets?”

Live broadcast was disrupted this morning when hoodlums attacked Television Continental at Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos, setting parts of the television station on fire and destroying three studios in the process.

At the time of the attack, Your View, an all-female talk show, anchored by Morayo Afolabi-Brown was on air. The attack not only led to the disruption of the programme but also to several members of staff scampering for safety and sustaining injuries before they were evacuated out of the premises. That attack has made the popular television go off air.