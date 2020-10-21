EndSARS:  The Attack on Television Continental in Lagos

By Nehru Odeh

Live broadcast was disrupted this morning when suspected thugs attacked Television Continental, TVC, at Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos and set part of the television station ablaze.

At the moment the television station is off air. This came immediately after one of the hosts in Your View, an all-female talk show on TVC, Tope Mark-Odigie said: “Thugs are at the gate.”

Before then the anchor of the show, Morayo Afolabi Brown, had had a live interview with Miyen Akiri, a TVC correspondent covering the tense situation at Ikoyi-Lekki bridge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Angry thugs must have attacked the station as a result of the death of more than nine unarmed peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate when soldiers opened fire on them on Tuesday 20 October, 2020.

However, former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is believed to be the owner of the television station, in an interview with Channels Television, has denied ever having a hand in the carnage. “I will never be part of carnage. I will never be part of that,” he said.

He also condemned the action carried out by the military, saying, “Why would they use live bullets?”

The national leader of the All Progressive Party also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company, the firm which manages the toll gate.

“I have no dime, no kobo investment in the toll gate,” he maintained.