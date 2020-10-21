Verbatim: Sanwo-Olu visits police shooting victims in hospitals (+photos)

Verbatim: Sanwo-Olu visits police shooting victims in hospitals (+photos)

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:02 am


Governor Sanwo-Olu visits police shooting victims in the hospital

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. 

I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . 

It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident. 

There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 

3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives and livelihood of our residents. 

I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”

See more photos below:

Sanwo-Olu visits police shooting victims

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Rashford strikes late as Manchester United sink PSG again
    54 mins ago

    #EndSARS: UN reiterates call for ‘maximum restraint’ by security agents
    1 hour ago

    FG to set up 5-man committee on complaints on IPPIS by unions
    1 hour ago

    Sweet 16 for Messi as FC Barcelona thump Ferencvaros
    9 hours ago

    #EndSARS: How policeman killed protester in Oye-Ekiti
    11 hours ago

    Gov Abiodun Orders Closure of Schools, Bans Motorcycle Operations
    12 hours ago

    24 youth focused programs in existence – Minster
    12 hours ago

    #EndSARS/video: Gun shots ring out at Lekki Toll Gate, agitators scamper for safety