At last! Buhari to address Nigerians 7pm

Thursday, October 22, 2020 5:34 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will, this evening by 7 pm address Nigerians by 7 pm this evening.

This is contained in a statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES THE NATION

Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity October 22, 2020

