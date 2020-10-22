EndSARS: Buhari holds Security Council meeting

A security Council meeting is currently in progress at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting may not be unconnected with the #EndSARS Protests which has degenerated to a state of anarchy in parts of the country.

Since the protests began about two weeks ago, the President has kept mum in spite of calls by different stakeholders that he should address the nation.

The News gathered that Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) are at the meeting with the President. Also in attendance are Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the meeting include, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.

Details later…