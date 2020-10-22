EndSARS: How a gifted Nigerian was killed hours after he tweeted, “Nigeria will not end me”

By Nehru Odeh

The #EndSars protest that is currently rocking the country has claimed the life of another Nigerian. But this time it has claimed the life of a genius, a software designer who helped design the app used or ordering blood donations for Life Bank Services.

Oke Obi-Enadhuze was killed on Wednesday evening when a stray bullet hit his neck in his Mafoluku, Lagos residence. The intriguing thing about his death is that three hours before he had tweeted “Nigeria will not end me.” The youth, who wrote his final examinations in January, was also awaiting mobilization for the mandatory national youth service.

A product designer and fresh graduate of Computer Science from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Obi-Enadhuze was shot in his home at St.Paul Street, Mafoloku, Oshodi area of Lagos.

According to social media reports, Obi-Enadhuze was killed when he was hit by a stray bullet that cops shot into the air to disperse some hoodlums who had gone to the Makinde Police Station to set it ablaze

“Makinde Police Division was burnt down by hoodlums, making it the 12th police station in Lagos to be attacked. In the process, policemen began firing shots. It is possible that one of the bullets hit the young man in the process,” a policeman said.

The deceased had done product designs for many companies including Sterling Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

However Nigerians have been reacting to the untimely death of this youth who had in the past 12 days been an active participant in the protest by lending his voice to the #EndSARS campaign on social media.

@melaninjulia tweeted “Oke, Nigeria did not end you, Nigeria just didn’t deserve you.”

@DominicMacben also said “Somebody tweeted ‘Nigeria will not end me’ , barely 3 hours later Nigeria ended him.”

@savanhabibah tweeted, “R.I.P oke. Your death really touch me. You will forever be our hero.”

@veeiye tweeted, “I can’t get his mother’s screams out of my head. Oke, you deserved better. So much better. This country failed you. But I won’t forget you.”

@derinmama said, “Sending all my love to Oke’s friends and family. May God comfort us all.”

@Jeito25843055 : “Your death isn’t going to be in vain OKE…you died as an hero fighting for the justice you deserve to earn. I pray that those who caused your family this pain .. won’t live without facing the tribulations and wrath of God .may God console the heart of ur family.”

@mc_deelaw: “R.I.P Oke. You came, you saw and you conquered.”