How The Nation was attacked by gunmen on motorcycles – Editor

The management of The Nation newspapers has explained how the headquarters of the company in Lagos was attacked and set ablaze by some armed on motorcycles on Wednesday.

In a statement, Adeniyi Adesina, the Editor of the newspaper, in a statement, said the men who were armed with sophisticated guns succeeded in scaring the security operatives guarding the building away before pouring petrol on the premises of the company.

He added that the resulting inferno paved way for subsequent looting of the offices by hoodlums who carted away everything they can lay their hands on away.

He, however, said the looting was stopped by soldiers who responded to distress call from the company.

He said, “Armed men on motorcycles invaded the headquarters of The Nation on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.

“In a commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns.

“They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it.

“Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze, others vandalised

“Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on.

“These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

“At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on.

“They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived.

“Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders.

“It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press.

“The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities, as a target of attack.

“The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

“The Management is at a loss as to why the company should be a target of such unwarranted attack.”