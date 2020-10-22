Just in: President Buhari to address Nigerians tonight

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a national broadcast by 7 pm tonight.

The announcement, made by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the President, on Thursday evening, comes a few hours after the President met with the Service Chiefs as the outrage over the shooting of the #EndSARS protesters by security operatives in Lagos on Tuesday continue across the country.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast”.