#EndSARS: Gov Oyetola suspends 24-hour curfew

#EndSARS: Gov Oyetola suspends 24-hour curfew

Friday, October 23, 2020 10:38 am


Governor Oyetola

Gov.  Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Friday announced the suspension of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to tackle the rising violence and damages caused by hoodlums under the #EndSARS protest.

Oyetola, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, in Osogbo, noted the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew he had declared to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola on Tuesday announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 11. 59 p.m. same day.

Oyetola said the curfew followed the unfortunate dangerous dimension the EndSARS protest had assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West States.

The governor, however, commended the residents for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew.

He equally hailed the youths for displaying high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.

“The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses.

” However, government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise.

“Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

“Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage Government in a dialogue”.

Oyetola enjoined residents of the state to be peaceful and to be law abiding, saying all efforts would be made to protect them and their property.

NAN also reports that the governor on Thursday inaugurated 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into alleged brutality and other forms of rights abuses by officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Trump and Biden clash sharply over pandemic in less chaotic final debate
    35 mins ago

    #EndSARS protest: Ex- Commissioner warns of dangers ahead for police
    43 mins ago

    UN at 75: Secretary-General Guterres calls for global ceasefire
    2 hours ago

    Fashola on 2021 budget: We’ll focus on priority projects, bridges
    2 hours ago

    Nnamdi Kanu does not speak for the Igbo nation
    3 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Lagos begins prosecution of wicked cops today, starts with 20
    13 hours ago

    If Nigeria Dies, Hatred Killed Her
    15 hours ago

    Open Letter: President Buhari, Say Something