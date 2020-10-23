#EndSARS: Lagos begins prosecution of wicked cops today, starts with 20

#EndSARS: Lagos begins prosecution of wicked cops today, starts with 20

Friday, October 23, 2020 8:19 am


FSARS men

The Lagos State Government which recently set up a special judicial panel on human rights abuses by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has started to fulfill its promise. It will start with the prosecution 20 members SARS today.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality. 

To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Thisday photo

Below are the 20 cops:

1. State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya

2. State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker. 

3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.

4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.

6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker. 

7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.

8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020

9. State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay

11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun. 

14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. Case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye.

15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed.

16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe 

17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed. 

18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed.

19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing.

20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.

 

The list

