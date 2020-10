The Babajide Sanwo-Olu Government has relaxed the 24 hour curfew which it imposed on Lagos State on 20 October. This came as a result of the #EndSARS protests that went bloody.

Mr Gboyega Akosile the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu, stated this on his Twitter handle: “Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu relaxes the statewide curfew from Saturday to 8am to 6pm in the evening.”