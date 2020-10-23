Minister Holds Virtual Town hall Meeting with Youth, Announces Help Line

Friday, October 23, 2020 9:32 pm


Sunday Dare

 

The Minister  of  Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare  has announced that a new help line  will be opened to provide timely information on youth focused programs and attend to the needs of  Nigerian Youth. This move is to deepen  communication  between Nigerian youth and government and to ensure consistent  engagement.  Ministers of Women Afairs Dame Paulen Tallen and Minister of State,  Labor  Barrister  Festus Keyamo, SAN were all in attendance to update the youth on government actions in the wake of the endsars protest. 

At the second   Virtual town hall meeting held on Friday October 23rd  which had about 11,500 youth participating Via zoom and Facebook/ YouTube organized by the Ministry, contributors  commended the steps  taken to address  the  demands of the youth from the EndSars campaign.

While appreciating the concerns raised by Nigerians, Mr. Dare said”  We are seeking for continued  engagements  with the youth , hence we are in dialogue  with them online where  most of them are active.  Our youth must  apply  themselves  in a delibrate way  to these  opportunities   so that they can become gainfully  employed.There are 25 youth opportunities  in existence . We are matching training  of Youth with entrepreneurship. Our youth are innovative,  so we need  to support them with finance  so they  can be wealth creators”.

In her view,   Minister  of  Women Affairs Dame  Paulen Tallen said ” I thank the youth who joined  this dialogue. We will get it right with dialogue  as alot of reforms are on going. Hopefully, we would begin to see new reforms that can empower  Nigerian Youth.

Barrister  Keyamo  praised the youth for  speaking out against police brutality.

