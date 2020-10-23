Minister Holds Virtual Town hall Meeting with Youth, Announces Help Line

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has announced that a new help line will be opened to provide timely information on youth focused programs and attend to the needs of Nigerian Youth. This move is to deepen communication between Nigerian youth and government and to ensure consistent engagement. Ministers of Women Afairs Dame Paulen Tallen and Minister of State, Labor Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN were all in attendance to update the youth on government actions in the wake of the endsars protest.

At the second Virtual town hall meeting held on Friday October 23rd which had about 11,500 youth participating Via zoom and Facebook/ YouTube organized by the Ministry, contributors commended the steps taken to address the demands of the youth from the EndSars campaign.

While appreciating the concerns raised by Nigerians, Mr. Dare said” We are seeking for continued engagements with the youth , hence we are in dialogue with them online where most of them are active. Our youth must apply themselves in a delibrate way to these opportunities so that they can become gainfully employed.There are 25 youth opportunities in existence . We are matching training of Youth with entrepreneurship. Our youth are innovative, so we need to support them with finance so they can be wealth creators”.

In her view, Minister of Women Affairs Dame Paulen Tallen said ” I thank the youth who joined this dialogue. We will get it right with dialogue as alot of reforms are on going. Hopefully, we would begin to see new reforms that can empower Nigerian Youth.

Barrister Keyamo praised the youth for speaking out against police brutality.