Delta: Okowa relaxes curfew, dismisses search for palliative

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced a relaxation of the 48-hour curfew which began in the state on Thursday, saying from Saturday, it would be from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The curfew was imposed in the state following wanton destruction of public buildings and other property, including High Court Complex, Asaba and attack on Nigerian Correctional Service, Warri ,Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Office, Asaba, by hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protest in the state.

The governor made this known while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the touched buildings and vandalized areas in Asaba. He was accompanied on the inspection by Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Muhammad and Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Jallo.

“This morning, I received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

“However, from this evening (Saturday), the curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice. From Sunday, Oct. 25, people are free to move around and go about their regular activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding at all times,” he said.

The governor dispelled the rumour on social media that the state government was warehousing CA-COVID food palliatives at the Events Centre in Asaba, and said that all the food palliatives had long been distributed.

According to him, the state got accolades from CA-COVID for complying with the template prescribed for the distribution.

He said “I came here this morning because of the information we are receiving on social media.

“I am aware that the food items have long been distributed in line with the suggested guidelines and they were given to 197 households in every ward in the 270 Wards in the state.

“Delta State, in keeping with our agreement with CACOVID, had long distributed our own and I am surprised that people were still spreading false information on social media displaying pictures of the CA-COVID items at the time when I personally launched the distribution.

“At that time, I allowed the press to take photographs of what was there.

“For my dear Deltans, the palliatives have long been distributed and Delta State has received accolades from CA-COVID for doing the right thing – the food stuffs were sent to every ward, and the most indigent people in every ward.

“So I came here to the Event Centre to let people know, as you can see, that there is nothing here and the Event Centre has already been prepared for a programme as it was meant to be used for.

“To all Deltans, there are no food items at the Event Centre and anybody who comes here for any reason, the security agencies should please treat that person as a criminal because there is no foodstuff here.”

Okowa announced that he would meet with youth groups in Asaba and Warri in a few days, to discuss further on ways to achieve the reforms being canvassed by #ENDSARS protesters.