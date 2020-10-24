IGP orders AIGs, CPs, others to restore normalcy

The IGP’s directive was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba.

He said the directive was to “reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.”

Adamu gave the directive to all Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police, Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands.

The IGP also gave the same directive to Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit.

He added that Commissioners of Police and heads of police formations had also been charged to mobilise their personnel and work in sync to dominate the public space while ensuring peace and safety in the affected areas.

The IGP, while saying “enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence”, also ordered police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation.

He, however, urged them to use legitimate means to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

The IGP enjoined law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements.

He also called for the understanding and cooperation of citizens, assuring them that the action was aimed at promoting public order and safety.

The IGP, however, warned trouble makers not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order.