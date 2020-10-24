Kaduna Govt. extends curfew to cover whole state

Saturday, October 24, 2020 10:19 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Hours after announcing the imposition of curfew in some parts of two local government areas, the Kaduna State Government has extended the 24-hour curfew to cover the whole state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday that the decision was to safeguard lives and properties.

“This measure is taken to help safeguard our communities, protect lives and property and contain criminal elements who are looting public and private assets.

“The extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately.

“KDSG will keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

“The state government wishes to appeal to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the government as it takes necessary action to maintain law and order, and protect the right of citizens to live in peace,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had earlier imposed curfew in some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

