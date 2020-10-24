Kogi CJ begins screening of judicial workers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A three man special committee to handle and determine the nominal roll and actual monthly wage bill of the kogi state High Court and the Judicial Service Commission has been inaugurated .

The committee was inaugurated on Friday in Lokoja by the State Acting Chief Judge and Chairman Judicial Service Commission, Hon.Justice Henry Adebola Olusiyi. He noted that the exercise has become necessary because the State Government and every other person is interested in knowing the wage bill.

The committee is headed by a retired Director in the state Ministry of Justice, Alh.Ibrahim Alhassan as Chairman, Mr.Samuel Atsumbe _member/secretary and Mr.Paul Egwu, member.

The terms of reference include: 1. To determine the actual nominal roll of the High Court and the Judicial Service Commission 2.To determine the actual monthly wage bill of the High Court and the Judicial Service Commission respectively. 3.To investigate all appointments made and all letters of appointment issued between January 2020 and August 2020 and determine whether or not there was proper authorisation for such appointments. 4. To investigate and determine whether the salary scales adopted in the two establishments are proper and appropriate. 5.To look into any other ancillary matter or matters as may be appropriate.

The committee has 14 days from the date of inauguration within which to turn in it’s report.

Barrister Ibrahim Alhassan was Director Legal drafting in Kogi state Ministry of Justice until his retirement in 2016 after which he was appointed Secretary of State Staff Screening and verification committee same year.

A former Chairman of Okene LGA ,Barrister Alhassan is the present Vice_Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association Lokoja branch, a member of Kogi state Judicial Service Commission and Chairman of Kogi State Human Rights Abuse Committee, an offshoot of the State Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission.