Situation report: Lagos getting cleaned up, peace returning

Saturday, October 24, 2020 1:35 pm
1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.
2. Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places
3. McCarty- Area is calm
4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condoned off the area.
5. Opebi- No movement but Soldiers and police on patrol.
6. Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.
7 lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.
8. Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.
9. Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate
10. Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.
11. Ajah axis uneasy calm with large pockets of youths here and there. Pockets of Soldiers/police seen close to the bridge.
12. Ado/Badore. Uneasy calm. Pockets of groups seen around Badore Uturn.
13. A/Adesanya free with pockets of crowd seen around Sangotedo also around junc of the Golf Estate in Lakowe. No soldiers/ police seen around but area calm.
So far the road looks clear. Just dirts and burnt tires etc on the road. Some stones and sticks. Road is movable.
Lekki 1 gate is blocked by the soldiers.
Ikoyi is fine and seems nothing happened there.
Vi and has a lot of military presence but no issues.
All are friendly army and police guys.
The lekki 1 toll gate looks like a full team barrack with many agencies there.
The toll booth was burnt but you can pass.
Hoodlums are not on the road anymore and seems 70% safe for now.
Chevron to vI, Ikoyi, oniru and inside lekki 1 seems pretty good for now.
Stay safe again,
Courtesy: Discovery Travels
What do you think?