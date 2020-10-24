Situation report: Lagos getting cleaned up, peace returning

1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.

2. Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places

3. McCarty- Area is calm

4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condoned off the area.

5. Opebi- No movement but Soldiers and police on patrol.

6. Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.

7 lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.

8. Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.

9. Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate

10. Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.

11. Ajah axis uneasy calm with large pockets of youths here and there. Pockets of Soldiers/police seen close to the bridge.

12. Ado/Badore. Uneasy calm. Pockets of groups seen around Badore Uturn.

13. A/Adesanya free with pockets of crowd seen around Sangotedo also around junc of the Golf Estate in Lakowe. No soldiers/ police seen around but area calm.

So far the road looks clear. Just dirts and burnt tires etc on the road. Some stones and sticks. Road is movable.

Lekki 1 gate is blocked by the soldiers.

Ikoyi is fine and seems nothing happened there.

Vi and has a lot of military presence but no issues.

All are friendly army and police guys.

The lekki 1 toll gate looks like a full team barrack with many agencies there.

The toll booth was burnt but you can pass.

Hoodlums are not on the road anymore and seems 70% safe for now.

Chevron to vI, Ikoyi, oniru and inside lekki 1 seems pretty good for now.

Stay safe again,

Courtesy: Discovery Travels