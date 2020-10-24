Tinubu visits Sanwo-Olu and declares “I did not flee anywhere, neither was my son kidnapped”

…He sympathizes with Lagosians

…Condemns looting and arson

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the people of Lagos and the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the recent incident at Lekki toll plaza and destruction of private and government’ properties in different parts of Lagos State.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday shortly after paying a condolence visit to Governor Babajide at the State House, Marina, Asiwaju Tinubu, who was accompanied by his son, Seyi said the “lootings, carnage, burning and invasion of our police stations and stealing of arms and maiming the innocents” in Lagos State during the week “is handshake beyond the elbow.”

Tinubu, the first governor of Lagos State in the Fourth Republic, also debunked the report in some media, especially the social media, that he fled Nigeria for safety after the Tuesday’s shootings at Lekki Toll Gate.

He said; “We have to separate those who suffered brutality in the hands of some SARS officers before the protests from those who suffered casualties due to shootings at the Toll Gate. For those who suffered from SARS they should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and present their case to the panel.”

“The panel is independent and I trust the caliber and character of the people there.”

Making reference to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s handling of the protest before curfew was imposed, Tinubu said the Governor did what he should have done under the circumstance. He added that Sanwo-Olu, who is youth friendly, listened to the protesters, and took their demands to the president in Abuja.

“He (Sanwo-Olu) quickly went to Abuja with the five for five and the government immediately went into action.”

“We saw on television that he delivered the message to Mr. President. The President didn’t say no. The President gave him an appointment within a few hours. That is responsive enough for people to go to town but where are we getting the lootings, the carnage, the burning and invasion of our Police stations and stealing of arms and maiming the innocents. It is handshake beyond the elbow.”

Responding to the allegations that he flew out of the country immediately after the Lekki crisis, said; “I didn’t go nowhere; I am a Lagosian. And I still hold the title of Asiwaju of Lagos State and I am still a Jagaban. Whatever they think; fake news is all over the place. They said my son, Seyi was kidnapped. He is here (Tinubu pointed at his son). It is all a joke