EndSARS: Three die in Kogi palliatives warehouse invasion

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Kogi State has its own bite on Sunday from the youth protests which have gone pandemic across the country. After more than 24-hour vigil, people gained entry into the warehouse in Lokoja and looted its palliatives.

The successful effort was however mired by a high casualty figure that attended it. Three persons were said to have lost their lives in the mass action that saw thousands of persons carting away food items and other Covid-19 palliatives from the store on Sunday afternoon.

The warehouse which is located along the Murtala Mohammed way, very close to Kpata market in Lokoja had been invaded as early as 7 am on Saturday by mostly women.

It is reliably gathered that the three persons that died were as a result of stampede that attended the rush into the warehouse.

The state government had last week commenced distribution of the Covid19 palliatives to all the 21 local government areas. It was gathered that the invasion followed the state Governors order that the remaining items should be distributed to people.

“The security agencies deployed to the area even encouraged people to go inside and collect their own palliatives without problem. They even advised the people to maintain peace and avoid anything that will lead to stampede.” A beneficiary said.

Some of the women who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that they were there in response to the Governor’s directive that the remaining items be distributed to the people. “I am here to see if I will be lucky to get some food items for my family since things have not been easy for us since Covid19 pandemic”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has expressed deep appreciation to the people of the State who turned out at the State Warehouse to share the remaining palliatives that were reserved for women and youth groups after Government had distributed the bulk of the palliatives to all the 21 Local Government Areas.

The Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo in a press statement issued on Sunday said “report at our disposal showed that Local Government authorities ensured the palliatives reached the masses and helped in ameliorating the hardship visited on our nation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to continue to stand tall in public conduct as Government will always put their welfare on the front burners.

“The Government of Kogi State also wishes to sound a note of warning to miscreants that all constitutional efforts will be geared towards protecting shop owners in the state as any violation of law and order will be met with superior resistance by Law Enforcement Agencies.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as Kogi State remains safe.