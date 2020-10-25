Police, Youths, Vigilance Groups Foil Attempt to Burn Down Iju Police Station

By Yusuf Muhammed

An attempt to burn down Iju Police station yesterday the 24th of October 2020 was foiled when the youths and Vigilance groups teamed up with the Nigeria Police and some members of Nigeria hunters association.

According to our correspondent who was at the station, youths numbering over 50 stormed the station with kegs of petrol and other dangerous weapons to set the Police facility ablaze and were met with stiff opposition from the Police , the youths and members of the Vigilantes who were later joined by members of the Nigeria hunters association lead by one Otunba Kehinde Adeosun the Ifako coordinator of the group.

Speaking with our correspondent, Mr Ade Kasumu praised the efforts of the youths and the Vigilance groups for their timely response. He added that the hoodlums were ready to burn down the station as the shooting by the Police officers did not deter them. They continued to advance to the Police officers before the arrival of the youths and the Vigilance groups.

“I really appreciate the good work of our youths and the Vigilance members because if they had not come out enmass, the hoodlums would have burnt down Iju Police station today. In fact Otunba Kehinde Adeosun is a wonderful person who left Abule Egba to come and join them here”.

The operation officer at area G Police command Ogba, CSP Omoh Ematufe, headed the team of the Police officers to the rescue mission while officers from OKOOBA, Ojokoro, Pen cinema Special Protection Units were all present to ensure that the station was safe.

As at the time our correspondent left the station, no fewer than four of the invading hoodlums were arrested by the Police.