EndSARS: One killed, others shot in Kogi mayhem

The #EndSARS protests on Monday disrupted activities in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital leading to sporadic gunshots by security agents and the protesters. By the time a semblance of normalcy returned to the streets, Emmanuel Adeyemi, the state Correspondent of The Sun newspaper was among victims of the gunshots.

Adeyemi was on his way to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in the morning when he was caught in the crossfire. He was shot a stone throw away from the gate of the NUJ secretariat. He was lucky as they rushed him to a clinic where is said to be responding to treatment.

An unidentified person who was reportedly hit by a stray bullet around the Kogi Circle roundabout, close to the Misi T restaurant was not that lucky. He was said to have died on the spot.

Some sources claimed that hired thugs instigated the attacks which later degenerated. The drive-by shooters whose bullet hit Adeyemi from behind, also shot a passerby whose name could not be immediately ascertained.

The other victim of the drive-by shooting on the Lugard Road, close to the NUJ state secretariat, was said to have just arrived from Benue State, and was caught up in the middle of the mayhem.

The sporadic gunshots in Lokoja followed the resumption of looting in another warehouse in the Zone 8 area.

A similar incident was recorded overnight when the Agricultural Development Project (ADP) warehouse where bags of fertilizers were stored was invaded and looted by hoodlums. One Boluwatife Rotimi, a businessman is believed to be the brain behind the warehouse.

A large crowd of youths had gathered at the Zone 8 roundabout close to the warehouse as early as 7am on Monday, haven on Sunday emptied a government warehouse near the Kpata market, where Covid-19 palliatives were stored.

As at the time of filling this report the sporadic gunshots went on, while traders along the Murtala Mohammed Way, closed their shops, even as the residents scampered for safety in different directions, while jurnalists have all but vacated the NUJ secretariat, for fear of further attacks.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya said that the gunshots came from hoodlums who were scaring people away to enable them free access to their looting activities.

He said that the perpetrators were being trailed and will be brought to book shortly.

In the last 24 hours, the State capital has been on edge, with government saying it is on top of the situation.