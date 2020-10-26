Gunmen abduct, kill Colonel after collecting ransom

Monday, October 26, 2020 9:20 am


Onifade


A medical doctor who was also a serving senior military officer Col. S B Onifade yesterday joined the number of people kidnapped and callously killed by abductors after collecting ransom. He was abducted by gunnen along the busy but dangerous Abuja – Lokoja road about two weeks ago.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA Kaduna State Branch, Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq. The statement reads:

“On behalf of the Chairman of NMA Kaduna State Branch, we commiserate with the immediate family, friends and Nigerian Army on the death of Col. SB Onifade.

“He was kidnapped two weeks ago between Abuja – Kaduna road. 10 am ramson was paid but he was still killed yesterday by his abductors.

“Until his death, he was the HOD of O&G Department, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna State.

“We pray for the repose of his soul.

