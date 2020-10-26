KGSG announces arrest of robbers at its fertilizer warehouse

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced the arrest of people who attempted to burgle it’s fertilizer warehouse at the State Agricultural Development Project headquarter in Felele. The suspects were apprehended on Sunday night by security operatives.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Lokoja by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication in the State. He said:

“Late last night, some armed robbers went to burgle the Fertilizer Warehouse of the Kogi State ADP at Felele, Lokoja.

“They stole bags of fertilizers and agrochemicals, dangling dangerous weapons to scare the security operatives on duty at the ADP. This is considered an attack on the economy of the State as Government has positioned agriculture to drive the state out of the global economic gloom.

“However, the ever gallant security operatives in the State swiftly moved to the scene of the crime to ensure prompt arrest of the robbers and recover all the stolen fertilizers and agrochemicals belonging to the Kogi farmer. The fertilizers in the Warehouse were reserved for dry season farming across the Confluence State.

“Those arrested are already making confessional statements at the Police station while others who fled the scene, leaving their tricycles already loaded with fertilizers, are being trailed by security agencies.

“As Government promised yesterday, we will not allow any unleashing of anomie on the people of Kogi State. If robbery is celebrated and condoned in other states, Kogi will stand out by ensuring law and order as well as constitutionalism.

“Those apprehended to have stolen fertilizers belonging to Kogi farmers will be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We urge the people of the State to go about their normal businesses as events of the past 24 hours have been put under firm and decisive control.

The News recalls that people in their hundreds on Sunday stormed the Pkata market State warehouse where some Covid-19 palliatives were stored and carted them away. Items taken away from the warehouse included bags of rice, flours, cartons of noodles and beverages. Three persons were reported to have died in the stampede that attended the invasion.

Government however denied any loss of lives at the warehouse. Fanwo said the palliatives were shared to the invaders by government on the orders of Governor Yahaya Bello.