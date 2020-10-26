Minister visits injured youth in hospital, reassures of reforms

… resolves with Makinde for youth development

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare visited some youth who were injured during the recent endsars protests in Lagos where he promised that their protests are being adequately adressed by the Federal Government.

During a visit to the General Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos , Mr. Dare said” We sympathize with all those thay got injured during the protests and commiserate with those that lost loved ones . We believe the struggle is not in vain.Government appreciates your right to protest legitimately which is part of our democratic process. I feel your pains and Government is committed to addressing all the issues raised by the protesters. While some have been adressed, others are being looked into. But the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has twenty-five initiatives that adress the needs of the Youth. We shall explore all avenues to engage our youth constructively. Your voices have been heard”

He further said ” There are on going refoms which would be deep and intensive . Government has a seat for the youth at the negotiating table. The youth must move away from the street and come to the negotiating table.

Minister, Makinde unite for Youth Development

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare and Oyo State Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde have resolved to set aside their political affiliations in odrer to bring development to the youth and Oyo state in General.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor in Ibadan on Monday, Mr. Dare said ” The President is profoundly committed to the pursuit of youth development programmes. We have 25 youth development programmes in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We need the youth because they are the ones that can pull the trigger. Mr. President knows that the Governors must be carried along, hence his directive that Ministers should go back to their States to secure the support of the youth. you have an onerous task and i commend what you are doing. Although parties may differ, but we have a common goal to develop our state.

In his response, Makinde said ” Our meeting is a demonstration of how the endsars protests has further united us. We need to develop the tourism potentials of our state and the country, but if they destroy Lagos it will affect everything we want to do. Whatever happens in Lagos which is the commercial nerve centre affects the entire country. Politics is temporary, it must not divide us. When it is time for politics, we would play politics. Only God gives power .We must come together for now to develop our state. We are together in this until 2022. Some people see politics as do or die , but may soon find themselves in the same party. people would come and go, so politics should not be skin deep.

The Minister presented all available programmes to the Governor and how the youth can benefit.

See more photos of the hospital visits of Southwest governors, ministers and legislators below:

and the