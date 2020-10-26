Police brutality: Ogun gets emergency line

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

As part of efforts to put an end to police brutality, Ogun state government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun has released an emergency line for residents of the state to call in the event of harassment or molestation by any security agent in the state.

Abiodun who announced the hot line 112 during a press briefing at his Okemosan Office in Abeokuta, encouraged the people to make use of the number whenever there is any suspicious activities like harassment, molestation, vandalism on public or private properties.

Abiodun also commended the peaceful act of the youths in Ogun State, adding that their peacful conduct have earned national accolades for the largely peaceful manner with which they conducted themselves while the protest lasted, in spite of the infiltration of their ranks by hoodlums.

He also consoled the families of youths and security agents who lost their lives during the protest.

“Our combined team of law enforcement agents have been put on the alert to protect public buildings and similar properties belonging to the government and other prominent facilities in all locations around Ogun State. Please call 112 to report any suspicious activities, molestation or harassment.

“The youths in Ogun State have earned national accolades for the largely peaceful manner with which they conducted themselves while the protest lasted, despite infiltration of the initial protest by hoodlums who we have overwhelming evidence came from outside the state.

“Let me also commend the original conveners of the #EndSARS movement for listening to the voice of reason to suspend the protest. The peaceful protest called our attention to genuine concerns about the mode of operation and activities of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

” It is obvious that this protest was hijacked by hoodlums and other elements who do not share the same ideals as the original conveners of the well intended protest.” He said

He however promised not to allow anyone or group to truncate the re-emerging peaceful atmosphere in our dear State.

“We also owe all the other people of Ogun State the duty to protect their lives and property. We have a responsibility to protect those who are not part of the protest, who wish to go about their legitimate means of livelihood. In this regard, we took some measures to stem the then emerging violent dimension and I am glad that those measures have helped to restore normalcy. However, we are not lowering our guards as there are still reports of isolated disturbance. But our security agencies are on top of the situation. I can assure you that there is no cause for alarm.

You will also recall that our State has fully implemented the 5-point resolutions of the National Economic Council meeting of Thursday, 15th October, 2020 following the demands of the #EndSARS protest. On our part, we implemented three additional measures, all of which are aimed at meeting the demands of our youth and giving them assurances of our commitment to faithful implementation of initiatives that will bring lasting solution to brutality of security agencies.”