21 Pupils Gets Stallion Group Scholarship

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7:49 am


The beneficiaries

By Daniels Ekugo

Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), a charity arm of Stallion Group, has awarded scholarship to 21 best performing pupils for 2019/2020 academic session.

The three broad categories  – Sunil Vaswani Merit Scholarships with 100 per cent full tuition fee waiver for best pupil in Primary six to Senior Secondary 3, Principal’s Merit Scholarship with 75 per cent tuition waiver for second best pupil; and Roy Tabet Merit Scholarship with 50 per cent tuition scholarship for third best pupil.

Co-founder of SEI Ms. Sarina Vaswani said investments in human capital through education and skills could lead to a positive future.

SEI, she said, supports youth to further their education into secondary schools and university.

Ms Vaswani said: “We believe our school programmes and supplies can help prepare students into adulthood. SEI supports Premium Technical High School at Warri with 1746 students and the two Premium Primary Schools with 2000 students at Warri.

Premium Technical High School Headteacher Joseph Sido said the schools offer qualitative secondary school education for children.

The pupils, he said, were taught technical training to be absorbed in industries, such as Premium steel or other ancillary industry.

 

